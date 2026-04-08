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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Spain FM On Regional Developments


2026-04-08 02:02:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Albares discussion covered the latest regional developments following the ceasefire announcement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as a range of issues of mutual interest the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire and stressed the urgent need to build on it to prevent further escalation in the region also emphasized the importance of safeguarding maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with international law, noting that this contributes to regional stability and the security of global supply chains.

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Gulf Times

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