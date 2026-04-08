Dialogue Only Solution, Says AIMJ Chief Razvi Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Praises India's Balanced Diplomacy

MENAFN - IANS) Bareilly, April 8 (IANS) Welcoming the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) President Shahabuddin Razvi on Wednesday said that war is never a solution to any problem and that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and communication.

Speaking to IANS, Razvi expressed relief over the cessation of hostilities and said that the development brings hope for stability in an otherwise volatile situation. "We wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire in the war between America and Iran, because war is not a solution to any problem. Issues are always resolved through dialogue and communication," he said.

However, he strongly criticised the actions of the United States and Israel during the conflict, alleging indiscriminate bombings in Iran that, according to him, caused significant civilian casualties. "America and Israel carried out indiscriminate bombings on Iran and did not even consider humanity. They attacked hospitals, attacked schools, and killed 200 children. And God knows how many thousands of people have been killed," he claimed.

Razvi also referred to the situation in Gaza, accusing Israel of being responsible for large-scale civilian deaths. He said that the international community must ensure accountability and justice. In this context, he demanded legal action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that a case should be filed against him at the International Court of Justice.

Highlighting India's role during the tensions, Razvi praised India's diplomatic approach, calling it balanced and pragmatic. "India adopted a balanced policy and handled itself very wisely with Iran, America, and Israel throughout these 40 days," he said.

He further noted that India's longstanding relationship with Iran played a crucial role in safeguarding national interests, particularly in ensuring the safe passage of Indian vessels through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.“India and Iran share very old relations, and it was due to these longstanding ties that Iran, honouring this relationship, allowed Indian ships to move through the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

Razvi expressed hope that the ceasefire would evolve into a permanent resolution. "“I pray to God that He turns this ceasefire into a complete and permanent end to the war," he said.