South Star Announces Re-Start Of Santa Cruz Plant Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce that the Santa Cruz plant was re-started yesterday, April 7, 2026. Initially, the plant will be tested under no-load conditions which will transition to load conditions following positive results. This re-start is a significant milestone in the progress of this plant toward commissioning.

Santa Cruz Project Re-Start:

As previously reported (news release dated March 10, 2026), the scrubber/trommel installation was among the largest components involved in the plant feed system. Other items that were recently installed included the discharge pump and tank, electrical installations, material discharge chutes, piping, drying system (burner and cyclone), filter press feed pump and a host of associated components. All these plant upgrades are the result of operational experience gained from work with the plant in early 2025 and that allowed our experience to engineer and implement the improvements. Periods of heavy rainfall slightly impacted these installations without materially hampering progress.

Tiago Cunha, Interim CEO, states,“We are pleased to announce this plant re-start. The Santa Cruz team continues to deliver, and these efforts have placed the re-start nearly three months ahead of schedule. While Brazilians are accustomed to the annual rainy season, these rains can impede work, especially when electrical systems are involved. We look forward to more progress reports soon.”

Qualified person statement

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, Director, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.



South Star is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz graphite project, located in southern Bahia, Brazil, is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that is anticipated to be put into production. Brazil is the second largest graphite producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, Santa Cruz is slated to be the newest graphite producer in the Americas. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF. South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at southstarbatterymetals.

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This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding production and scaling of operations at Santa Cruz, and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.