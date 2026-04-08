Metalcloak Announces Ram Month: 25% Off All Ram Truck Parts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April Promotion Offers Significant Savings for Ram Owners Looking to Upgrade Before the Busy Season

Rancho Cordova, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, a leader in suspension, steering, and off-road vehicle innovation, has announced Ram Month, a month-long April promotion offering 25% off all Ram truck parts sold by the company.







April is Ram Month at Metalcloak

The special promotion gives Ram owners an opportunity to upgrade their trucks before the demands of spring and summer driving, towing, travel, and off-road use begin in earnest. From a complete Ram truck suspension upgrade to key ride and control components such as shocks and lift systems, Ram Month is designed to help customers improve capability, comfort, and confidence while saving on premium parts.

What sets MetalCloak's Ram products apart is that they were not developed in isolation. They are the result of engineering lessons, patented technologies, and real-world testing that MetalCloak has spent years refining in the Jeep market, then applying to the Ram platform with the same no-compromise approach to ride quality, control, and performance.

MetalCloak's reputation was built by creating suspension systems that deliver real-world capability without sacrificing on-road manners. That work includes years of development around patented suspension and bushing technologies, extensive internal evaluation of noise, vibration, and harshness, and product tuning shaped by the same kind of ride-quality priorities that matter to daily drivers, overlanders, and hard-use truck owners alike.

The company's approach has also been informed by the demands of modern vehicle dynamics, including the importance of stability-conscious suspension design in an era where standards such as FMVSS 126 have helped define expectations for electronic stability control and predictable handling. MetalCloak's experience engineering products for late-model Jeep platforms... combined with internal testing and validation around ride behavior, control, and NVH... has helped shape how it develops products for Ram trucks today.

That same philosophy carries into MetalCloak's Ram offerings, including its RockSport Black shocks, which are engineered to deliver a balance of control, comfort, and durability for drivers who expect their trucks to perform both on the pavement and beyond it. Rather than chasing suspension height or stiffness for its own sake, MetalCloak focuses on creating systems that work as a complete package... helping Ram owners achieve improved ride quality, more predictable handling, and greater confidence under load, on rough roads, and in changing terrain.

“April is when truck owners start asking more from their rigs,” said Matson Breakey of MetalCloak.“Projects pick up. Travel picks up. Towing season starts. Dirt roads start calling. Ram Month is about giving owners a reason to stop waiting and build their truck the right way before the busy season hits. And when we say the right way, we mean products built on years of suspension development, ride-quality tuning, and proven technology.”

For Ram owners, that means access to products shaped by a deeper engineering background than a simple catalog expansion. MetalCloak's Ram systems reflect years of refinement in suspension geometry, component durability, elastomer and joint behavior, shock tuning, and overall system balance... all aimed at producing a truck that feels more composed, more capable, and more confidence-inspiring in the real world.

The Ram Month promotion applies to all Ram truck products offered by MetalCloak and supports a wide range of customer goals, including:



Improving ride quality and overall control

Preparing for towing and hauling season

Upgrading suspension for larger tires and increased clearance

Replacing worn or outdated components with better-engineered solutions Building a Ram truck for off-road travel, exploration, and everyday use

For customers considering a Ram truck lift kit or suspension system this spring, Ram Month offers more than seasonal savings. It is an opportunity to invest in products built from proven engineering principles, validated through years of development, and adapted specifically for the needs of Ram truck owners.

Ram Month runs throughout April 2026.

To learn more and shop discounted Ram truck products, visit .

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems - redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] (916) 631-8071



2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America