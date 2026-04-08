Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Emirates NBD Hold Open Dialogue With 86 Private Sector Representatives To Support Their Financial Resilience

The session is part of an ongoing series of events aimed at supporting the private sector's financial requirements amid evolving economic conditions. H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to strengthening engagement among strategic partners and stakeholders across all sectors, particularly the banking sector.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised an interactive open dialogue in collaboration with Emirates NBD with the participation of 86 representatives from the private sector. The session focused on the business community's most pressing banking needs, while showcasing the bank's financing solutions and advanced services to support companies and strengthen their resilience amid evolving economic conditions.

The event forms part of a series of interactive dialogues organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with leading financial institutions. The initiative aims to align banking products and services with the needs of companies while helping businesses sustain growth and navigate change with confidence.

Attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, the session featured in-depth discussions on the challenges facing businesses and their current banking needs. Participants explored a range of practical solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening financial resilience. The session further highlighted the important role of the banking sector in helping the business community respond to a fast-changing global environment.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:“Supporting the business community and helping companies navigate rapidly evolving economic conditions remains a priority for Dubai Chambers. We are committed to strengthening engagement among strategic partners and stakeholders across all sectors, particularly the banking sector, while ensuring financial solutions and services remain closely aligned with the needs of businesses to support continuity, strengthen resilience, and enable long-term growth.”

During the event, Emirates NBD's team outlined the bank's integrated range of financial solutions for companies, focusing on tools and support available to help businesses navigate current global challenges. The discussions addressed sector-specific financing priorities, highlighting the importance of flexible funding tools and innovative banking options that help companies adapt, maintain business continuity, and strengthen private sector resilience.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, added:“Businesses are facing near-term pressures as regional conditions create operational and market challenges. Forums like this session convened by Dubai Chambers provide a critical channel for direct dialogue between the private sector and financial institutions, helping ensure support aligns with current business needs. At Emirates NBD, we remain committed to the region and our customers. We will always provide services that enable companies to respond confidently to evolving market dynamics.”

Emirates NBD has launched a Business Support Package offering temporary fee relief to help SMEs manage day-to-day operations over the coming months and continues to work closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions across industries.

The session forms part of a wider series of events organised by Dubai Chambers with private sector stakeholders to assess current business conditions, anticipate future outlooks, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments. Through these engagements, Dubai Chambers continues to work closely with the business community to understand changing business needs, support companies more effectively, and enhance their competitiveness and operational performance.