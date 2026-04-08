ROOT Brands® Addresses The GLP-1 Gap With CRUSH And SCULPT, A Science-Driven Protocol For Metabolic And Muscle Support After Ozempic® And Wegovy®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As millions of GLP-1 medication users face the challenge of maintaining results after stopping injections, ROOT Brands offers a non-drug, cellular-first solution designed to support metabolic function, preserve lean muscle, and sustain long-term body composition

Franklin, TN, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROOT Brands®, a science-driven wellness company led by Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm and Chief Executive Officer Clayton Thomas, today announced the strategic positioning of CRUSHTM and SCULPTTM

This announcement addresses a rapidly emerging concern among practitioners, researchers, and consumers alike-what is increasingly referred to as the “GLP‐1 gap.” This gap reflects the metabolic, muscular, and cellular support needs that pharmaceutical appetite-suppressing medications were not designed to address.

GLP‐1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic® and Wegovy® have significantly altered the weight management landscape, driving widespread adoption and clinical attention. As utilization continues to rise, so does awareness of common post-use challenges, including reduced metabolic efficiency, loss of lean body mass, digestive discomfort, low energy levels, and weight regain after discontinuation. ROOT Brands developed CRUSH and SCULPT to provide nutritional support at precisely this stage of the wellness journey.

Understanding the GLP‐1 Gap: What Medications Leave Unaddressed

GLP‐1 receptor agonists function primarily by suppressing appetite, slowing gastric emptying, and supporting blood sugar regulation. Their role in short-term weight loss is well documented. However, these medications are not formulated to preserve lean muscle mass, enhance cellular energy production, or support long-term metabolic adaptability -factors that play a critical role in maintaining results beyond active medication use.

Clinical observation and consumer feedback frequently identify a consistent pattern following GLP‐1 discontinuation: appetite returns quickly, resting metabolic rate may decline, and lean muscle mass may be reduced. Without supportive nutritional strategies, weight regain is common and may occur rapidly. CRUSH and SCULPT were developed to help address these challenges through ingredient-focused, cellular-level nutritional support.

About the CRUSHTM and SCULPTTM Protocol

CRUSHTM

SCULPTTM InnoSlim®, along with Gymnema Sylvestre, White Kidney Bean extract, and Valerian Root. The formulation focuses on lean muscle support, body composition balance, strength preservation, and metabolic resilience.

Together, CRUSH and SCULPT follow ROOT Brands' cellular-first philosophy, summarized as:

Clean the cell.

Feed the cell.

Protect the cell.

By supporting efficient nutrient utilization, cellular health, and mitochondrial function, the protocol is designed for:



Individuals currently using GLP‐1 medications who want to support lean muscle and metabolic health

Individuals transitioning off GLP‐1 medications seeking a non-pharmaceutical nutritional approach Individuals pursuing long-term body composition and metabolic support without injectable therapies

About ROOT Brands®

ROOT Brands® is a Franklin, Tennessee–based wellness company committed to science-driven, cellular-first nutrition solutions. Led by Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm and CEO Clayton Thomas, the company develops products grounded in ingredient research, transparent sourcing, and the belief that sustainable health begins at the cellular level.

The ROOT Brands® product portfolio includes CRUSHTM, SCULPTTM, Clean SlateTM, Zero‐InTM, RestoreTM, and additional wellness solutions distributed through a global network of independent brand partners.

Check out this interview with Dr. April Spenser and Clayton Thomas

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Crush and Sculpt

CONTACT: Marty McGinley The ROOT Brands 2246227110...