Aqua-Tots Swim School Marks 35 Years Of Saving Lives And Shaping Generations Of Swimmers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted by business owners and families across generations, the brand has helped more than 2.5 million children learn to swim

Phoenix, Arizona, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is celebrating 35 years of leadership in swim education and water safety, marking a milestone that reflects both global scale and deeply rooted trust. Since its founding in 1991, the brand has grown from a single swim lesson in Arizona into the largest international swim school brand, now serving families in 180 communities across 14 countries.

Over the past 35 years, Aqua-Tots Swim School has helped define the standard for swim education and water safety worldwide. The company has taught more than 50 million swim lessons and helped over 2.5 million children become safe, confident swimmers through its proven, child-focused curriculum. That impact extends beyond the pool, built on lasting relationships with families and a growing network of dedicated franchise owners who share in the company's mission.

“Aqua-Tots started with a simple belief that every child deserves the chance to learn to swim,” said Ron Sciarro, co-founder of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“Thirty-five years later, that belief continues to guide everything we do. We are proud of how far we have come and even more committed to the families we serve every day.”

What began with lessons taught in backyard pools and rented hotel facilities evolved into a structured, research-based program designed specifically for children. In 2005, Aqua-Tots Swim School opened its first year-round, indoor facility in Mesa, Arizona, alongside Paul and Heather Preston. That moment marked the beginning of a new era of accessibility, consistency and quality in swim instruction.

As the brand celebrates this milestone, its legacy is defined not just by numbers, but by the people who carry it forward. A new generation of franchise owners is emerging, including the adult children of current owners. For the founders, witnessing their own children join that next chapter is especially meaningful.

“Seeing Spencer and Luke open a school together is one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Paul Preston, co-founder and president of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“As a father, it's incredible to watch them step into their own and carry forward the values and hard work we've built from the ground up. There's nothing more rewarding than seeing your children make their mark.”

While honoring its past, Aqua-Tots Swim School remains focused on the future. Continued expansion, ongoing curriculum innovation and a steadfast commitment to water safety education will drive the next chapter of growth.

“Aqua-Tots is built on people,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School.“Our families, franchise owners, school teams and support teams have shaped who we are. Reaching 35 years is not just about longevity. It is about the relationships we have built and the lives we have impacted. And we are just getting started.”

To mark 35 years of impact, Aqua-Tots Swim School is giving back to the families who have shaped its journey. Now through April 15, parents and caregivers in the United States and Canada can enter the 35th Anniversary Giveaway for a chance to win one of 35 exclusive prize packs, each valued at $350. Filled with swim essentials, summer favorites and Aqua-Tots gear, each pack is designed to inspire more moments of confidence, joy and safety in and around the water. The giveaway celebrates not just where Aqua-Tots has been, but the millions of families who continue to be part of its mission.

After 35 years, one thing remains unchanged: Aqua-Tots Swim School is dedicated to saving lives, one swim lesson at a time.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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Aqua-Tots Swim School's Founders

CONTACT: Kyndall Echols Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226...