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Oman Rules Out Transit Fees in Strait of Hormuz Under International Law
(MENAFN) Oman’s transport minister stated on Wednesday that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be charged fees under international agreements signed by Muscat.
Transport Minister Said Al-Maawali made the remarks during a Shura Council session in response to inquiries about potential transit charges.
“Oman’s position on the Strait of Hormuz is clear. We have signed all international maritime transport agreements,” Al-Maawali said, as reported by local media.
“The strait is a natural passage not created by human intervention, and therefore no fees can be imposed under international agreements signed by the sultanate,” he added.
The comments came after reports cited an unnamed Iranian source suggesting that Tehran had proposed charging ships transiting the strait as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) wide between Iran and Oman, links the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and handles about 20% of the world’s oil shipments.
Al-Maawali said Oman’s Foreign Ministry is currently discussing the matter and expressed hope for a solution that benefits both regional nations and the international community. He also noted that some countries, including Iran and the United States, have not signed the relevant agreements, creating what he described as a “legal gap.”
Oman previously confirmed that it held talks with Iran at the deputy foreign minister level to explore ways to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through the strait.
Transport Minister Said Al-Maawali made the remarks during a Shura Council session in response to inquiries about potential transit charges.
“Oman’s position on the Strait of Hormuz is clear. We have signed all international maritime transport agreements,” Al-Maawali said, as reported by local media.
“The strait is a natural passage not created by human intervention, and therefore no fees can be imposed under international agreements signed by the sultanate,” he added.
The comments came after reports cited an unnamed Iranian source suggesting that Tehran had proposed charging ships transiting the strait as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) wide between Iran and Oman, links the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and handles about 20% of the world’s oil shipments.
Al-Maawali said Oman’s Foreign Ministry is currently discussing the matter and expressed hope for a solution that benefits both regional nations and the international community. He also noted that some countries, including Iran and the United States, have not signed the relevant agreements, creating what he described as a “legal gap.”
Oman previously confirmed that it held talks with Iran at the deputy foreign minister level to explore ways to ensure safe and uninterrupted navigation through the strait.
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