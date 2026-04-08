Trump Reveals Details Of Iran Deal: No Uranium Enrichment, Remove Nuclear Dust, Sanctions Relief

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump revealed details of the US' deal with Iran on Wednesday, hours after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the two warring countries.

Trump said the United States will work closely with Iran,“which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!”

He informed in a post on TRUTH Social that“many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.” He shared few of those points, saying:

1. There will be no enrichment of Uranium

2. The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear“Dust.”

3.“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to.”

Iran, US, Israel ceasefire

TUS and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and Tehran pledged to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a last-ditch deal that saw President Trump back off from threats to escalate the war.

Trump announced the ceasefire on Tuesday night, shortly after mediator Pakistan implored him to rethink his deadline to unleash massive devastation on Iran if it didn't meet his demands.

Trump said he agreed“to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” as long as Iran agrees to“the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said in a statement that“for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination” with Iran's military.

Araghchi said that if attacks on its territory are halted,“our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday that it supports Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that it doesn't include the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, where more than 1,500 people have been killed.