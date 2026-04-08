Navy Mom's Coffee & Tea Expands Product Line With Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee, Dubai Chocolate Blend, And Full Merchandise Collection

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"Our customers asked for bolder flavors, more variety, and ways to show their support beyond the cup. This expansion answers every one of those requests while staying true to who we are and the families we serve."Rhode Island-based Navy Mom's Coffee & Tea has announced a significant expansion of its product catalog, adding bold new coffee varieties, an enhanced tea selection, and a complete line of branded merchandise.

Rhode Island-based Navy Mom's Coffee & Tea has announced a significant expansion of its product catalog, adding bold new coffee varieties, an enhanced tea selection, and a complete line of branded merchandise that reinforces the company's position as one of the most distinctive mission-driven brands in the specialty beverage space.

Among the standout new additions is the Whiskey Barrel Aged coffee, a rich, complex roast that has been carefully aged in authentic whiskey barrels to develop deep caramel and smoky undertones. Priced from $18.99, this offering targets adventurous coffee drinkers who appreciate craft-level processing and unique flavor experiences. The Dubai Chocolate flavored coffee, currently featured as the brand's Flavor of the Month at a ten percent discount, brings a trending international flavor profile to the Navy Mom's lineup, blending rich chocolate notes with premium roasted beans.

The company's coffee pod line has also grown to include Peru, Bali, and Mexico single-origin options at $19.99 each, making Navy Mom's premium roasts accessible to customers who prefer the convenience of single-serve brewing systems without sacrificing quality.

On the tea side, the collection now features twelve varieties ranging from traditional favorites like Earl Grey and Moroccan Mint to specialty options including Matcha, Hojicha, Hibiscus Berry, Mango Treat, Peach Paradise, and Apple Cider Rooibos, with prices ranging from $17.99 to $19.99. Each tea is selected to complement the brand's philosophy of providing both energizing morning options and restorative evening blends.

The merchandise expansion includes branded t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, hats and caps, and a range of mugs from the classic 11oz and 15oz white glossy options to an enamel mug, a color-interior ceramic mug, and a premium 40oz travel mug with handle starting at $26.00. These products extend the Navy Mom's Coffee & Tea brand into a lifestyle category, giving supporters multiple ways to represent the mission.

All products are available at navymomscoffee with free shipping on coffee and tea orders throughout the United States.

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