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European Gas Prices Fall Below US$520 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres Amid US-Iran Truce Reports ICE


2026-04-08 05:04:01
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, April 8 (Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) – Gas exchange prices in Europe opened trading on Wednesday with a drop of 18.5 per cent after reports on a truce between Iran and the US, falling below US$520 per thousand cubic metres, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

May futures on the TTF index - Europe's largest hub - opened at US$518.6 per 1,000 cubic metres (-18.5 per cent) at 06:00 GMT. As of 06:15 GMT, they were trading at US$529.3 (-16.8 per cent).

–BERNAMA-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI

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