European Gas Prices Fall Below US$520 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres Amid US-Iran Truce Reports ICE

May futures on the TTF index - Europe's largest hub - opened at US$518.6 per 1,000 cubic metres (-18.5 per cent) at 06:00 GMT. As of 06:15 GMT, they were trading at US$529.3 (-16.8 per cent).

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