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Turkish, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Confer on Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed the ongoing Iran conflict on Tuesday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
During a phone call, Fidan and Dar exchanged views on diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan requested “time and space” to allow diplomatic efforts to resolve the escalating Middle East conflict.
The discussions came just hours before US President Donald Trump’s looming deadline, during which he warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” intensifying concerns as his 8 PM Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran approached.
The region has been on high alert since Israel and the US launched a prolonged military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
During a phone call, Fidan and Dar exchanged views on diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan requested “time and space” to allow diplomatic efforts to resolve the escalating Middle East conflict.
The discussions came just hours before US President Donald Trump’s looming deadline, during which he warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” intensifying concerns as his 8 PM Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran approached.
The region has been on high alert since Israel and the US launched a prolonged military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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