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IRGC Hits Israeli-Linked Vessel in Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Attacks
(MENAFN) Iran’s Armed Forces Central Headquarters reported that forces from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted an Israeli-linked container ship near the Strait of Hormuz as part of a new wave of strikes against US and Israeli-affiliated sites across the region.
IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a statement that the attacks were carried out early Tuesday during the 99th phase of the “True Promise 4” operation, described as retaliation for prior assaults on Iran’s infrastructure.
The statement noted that the Israeli vessel was carrying military equipment when it was hit.
In addition to the ship, the IRGC reported that US bases and other interests in the region, along with locations identified as Israeli military targets, were struck using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones.
The statement indicated that major petrochemical sites linked to US companies—including Sadara, ExxonMobil, and Dow Chemical in al-Jubail, as well as a Chevron Phillips complex in al-Juaymah, Saudi Arabia—were targeted in the first phase.
It also added that several central Israeli locations, including Rishon LeZion and Petah Tikva, along with Negev-area cities such as Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, Kiryat Gat, and Ofakim, were struck during the operation.
IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a statement that the attacks were carried out early Tuesday during the 99th phase of the “True Promise 4” operation, described as retaliation for prior assaults on Iran’s infrastructure.
The statement noted that the Israeli vessel was carrying military equipment when it was hit.
In addition to the ship, the IRGC reported that US bases and other interests in the region, along with locations identified as Israeli military targets, were struck using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones.
The statement indicated that major petrochemical sites linked to US companies—including Sadara, ExxonMobil, and Dow Chemical in al-Jubail, as well as a Chevron Phillips complex in al-Juaymah, Saudi Arabia—were targeted in the first phase.
It also added that several central Israeli locations, including Rishon LeZion and Petah Tikva, along with Negev-area cities such as Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, Kiryat Gat, and Ofakim, were struck during the operation.
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