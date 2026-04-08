Katara Director General Named Uzbekistan's Cultural Ambassador To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move aimed at strengthening cultural diplomacy and deepening bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Uzbekistan, the Director General of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, was yesterday appointed as Uzbekistan Cultural Ambassador to Qatar and presented with a medal in recognition of his significant cultural contributions and his leading role in fostering dialogue and understanding between civilisations.

The event was attended by several ambassadors accredited to Qatar. In his remarks, Dr. Al-Sulaiti expressed deep gratitude for the honour.

“This recognition is not merely personal; it reflects the stature of the State of Qatar, its vibrant cultural landscape, and the dedicated efforts of its institutions, foremost among them Katara, in advancing cultural exchange among nations,” he said.

He added,“Katara has always served as a platform for dialogue and convergence. This honour represents the outcome of sustained efforts rooted in the belief that culture plays a vital role in promoting human understanding.” Dr Al-Sulaiti reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cultural cooperation, underscoring that culture remains the most effective bridge between peoples.

For his part, Ambassador of Uzbekistan H E Ashraf Khodjaev highlighted the strategic partnership between Qatar and Uzbekistan, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a joint vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

He stressed the profound importance of the cultural dimension in bilateral ties.“Culture is not only a bridge connecting our two peoples but also a powerful force that deepens mutual understanding and solidifies our partnership,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Khodjaev noted that the title of Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar is being conferred for the first time on a Qatari figure. He praised the pioneering role of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, under Dr Al-Sulaiti's leadership, in advancing cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

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“Katara has established itself as a unique platform blending excellence with cultural diversity,” he said, adding that the honour recognises Dr Al-Sulaiti's exceptional contributions to positioning Qatar as a global cultural hub and strengthening friendship and understanding between the Qatari and Uzbek peoples.

The ambassador recalled key joint cultural initiatives hosted by Katara, including the Uzbek Arts and Crafts Exhibition and a concert by the Uzbek National Symphony Orchestra in September 2022. He also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between distinguished Uzbek conductor Kamoliddin Urinbayev and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, notably his prominent role in the 2023–2024 season opening concert“Gulf Hall Meets Philharmonic” at the Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre.