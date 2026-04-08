Cocktail 2: Makers Release New Poster Of Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Ahead Of Song Release

Cocktail 2: The buzz around Cocktail 2 is heating up as its lead trio drops vibrant character posters ahead of the first song 'Jab Talak'. With fresh faces and a new vibe, the sequel promises a stylish, youthful rom-com experience

Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have unveiled their looks from Cocktail 2, instantly sparking excitement online. Rashmika steps into the role of Diya with effortless charm, Shahid embodies Kunal with a sharp, confident edge, while Kriti's Ally exudes bold, free-spirited energy. The posters highlight a stylish, modern trio, hinting at layered personalities and dynamic relationships.

The makers have strategically dropped these posters just ahead of the first track, 'Jab Talak', set to release tomorrow. Rashmika's social media tease introduced fans to what she calls a“chaotic but beautiful gang,” suggesting a mix of romance, drama, and fun. The vibrant styling and upbeat vibe of the visuals hint that the song could capture the youthful essence the film is aiming for.

Unlike a direct continuation of Cocktail, the upcoming film is being positioned as a“vibe sequel.” Kriti Sanon revealed that the story, characters, and backstories are entirely new, making it a fresh take rather than a continuation. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, the film has been shot across scenic locations like Sicily and parts of Delhi NCR, adding a visually rich backdrop. Backed by Maddock Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 19.

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