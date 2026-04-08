Vaiko Slams Palaniswami's 'House Arrest' Remark As 'Irresponsible'

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and General Secretary Vaiko lashed out at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami over his remarks alleging that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had kept his father, the late M. Karunanidhi, under "house arrest" during his final days.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Vaiko termed the statement "irresponsible" and "baseless" and said that such rhetoric does not suit the stature of a former Chief Minister. "Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has gone beyond his limits. He is speaking irresponsibly. This is a baseless statement," Vaiko said.

Palaniswami's 'House Arrest' Allegation

The controversy erupted after Palaniswami, referring to a viral audio clip, claimed that Stalin had kept his father, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, under "house arrest" in his last days. EPS further said that if the AIADMK returns to power, the government would order a high-level state probe into the matter.

'Stalin Protected His Father as Apple of His Eye'

Responding to these allegations, Vaiko asserted that Stalin's devotion to his father was exemplary. "M.K. Stalin has always protected his father, K. Karunanidhi, as the 'apple of his eye'. Palaniswami has served as Chief Minister and such remarks do not suit his stature. He should avoid using such words," the MDMK General Secretary added.

MDMK Confident of Alliance Sweep

On Tuesday, the MDMK General Secretary held a rally in the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency for the Secular Progressive Alliance, where he expressed confidence in a clean sweep for the DMK-led bloc in the upcoming elections. "I am working for all the candidates of our secular progressive alliance headed by DMK. Our alliance will sweep the polls and form the government again," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the assembly ends on May 10. The main contest is expected to be between the DMK-led SPA and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

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