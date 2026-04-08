Petrol, Diesel Rates On 8 April - Check Fuel Prices Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And Others

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol, diesel price today, 8 April: Petrol rate today, as well as diesel rate today, remained unchanged despite significant fluctuations in the global oil market amid the ceasefire announcement by Iran and Donald Trump.

Oil Crashes Below $100 a Barrel as US-Iran Ceasefire Unlocks Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices collapsed on Tuesday after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire tied to Tehran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint through which a fifth of the world's oil flows.

Brent crude plunged as much as 16% before steadying near $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate posted its steepest single-day drop in nearly six years, last trading around $96.

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President Trump said the ceasefire - which also halts the American-Israeli military campaign - is contingent on Iran fully reopening the strait, and will allow a broader agreement "to be finalized and consummated."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that safe passage through the strait would be possible for two weeks, in coordination with Iran's armed forces. A White House official confirmed Israel had also agreed to the pause.

Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today.

Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 8 April

Today's petrol price in India stands at ₹103.54 per litre. No change recorded in petrol's price compared to yesterday. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹103.50 and ₹103.54.

Today's diesel price in India stands at ₹90.03 per litre. No change recorded in diesel's price compared to yesterday. Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices on 6 April: Check fuel rates in your city today The rate has remained unchanged in India for the past 12 months in a row, keeping the price steady since 8th April 2025. OMCs incurring significant losses Indian OMCs are incurring massive losses on fuel sales as global crude oil prices surge amid the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East even as retail fuel prices remain unchanged, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday. Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices on 7 April: Check fuel rates in your city today Addressing reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, said that OMCs are facing under-recoveries of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel. "The Government of India has reduced excise duty to keep prices stable, and part of the burden is also being borne by our oil marketing companies. Currently, there is an under-recovery of about ₹24 per litre on petrol and ₹104 per litre on diesel," she said.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 8 April-ppetrol,