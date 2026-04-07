Pela Global Limited / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

DFC Funding Positions PELA to Deliver Critical Antimony Supply to U.S. and Allied Markets

08.04.2026 / 01:30 CET/CEST

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PERTH, Australia, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pela Global Limited (PELA), an Australian based critical and precious metals company, has executed a Project Development funding agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), securing up to US$5 million to advance its Krstov Dol Antimony Mine Restart Project in North Macedonia. This deal marks DFC's first antimony investment and first project in North Macedonia, providing strong validation of the project's strategic and commercial positioning.



The agreement includes the potential for follow-on financing, subject to feasibility and DFC investment criteria, and indicates a pathway with strong potential toward construction and long-term development support. "DFC is proud to announce our partnership with Pela on this strategic Project Development agreement, our first in North Macedonia," said DFC CEO Ben Black. "By supporting the revival of the brownfield antimony mine and processing operation at Krstov Dol, this project will help diversify global antimony supply away from China and secure a reliable source of this critical mineral for the U.S. and our allies." The investment is anchored in the strategic positioning of the Krstov Dol Mine (KDM) project. KDM is a historically producing antimony asset being advanced as a near-term source of supply for U.S. and allied markets. Antimony is a critical input in defence, semiconductor and energy systems, with limited near-term production capacity across allied economies, positioning the project to benefit from tightening supply-demand dynamics. DFC funding will support key feasibility milestones, including a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and assessments aligned with international standards, helping to de-risk the project and advance it toward development. As a follow-on to DFC's agreement, PELA recently collaborated with PGM Processing, a U.S.-based company, to explore a commercial offtake arrangement. Under this engagement, PGM Processing intends to procure a substantial volume of antimony concentrate and tailings from PELA, subject to the successful completion of processing trials and project development milestones. "Together, DFC's investment and the PGM Processing partnership are expected to support the development of near-term antimony supply for the United States, anchored in allied production and U.S.-based processing", Nik Jovanovski, the Managing Director of PELA Global. Located in North Macedonia, a NATO member and EU accession country, the project offers a stable and strategically aligned jurisdiction for investment. PELA Global, is advancing the project in line with internationally recognised environmental and social standards. Pela Global Limited is an Australian critical and precious metals company focused on the responsible development of mineral resources across Southeastern Europe's Tethyan Metallogenic Belt. Photo -



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