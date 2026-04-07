German Artist Thomas Zipp, Who Explored The Dark Side Of Humanity, Dies At 60. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thomas Zipp, the German artist whose installations turned history into a disquieting stage set, has died at 60

Thomas Zipp, a German artist born in West Germany in 1966, has died at 60. Galerie Barbara Thumm, which represented him, confirmed his death on Instagram on April 4. The news closes a career defined by theatrical installations, austere paintings, and a sustained interest in the mechanisms of control that shape both politics and memory.

Zipp's work was never content to sit still. His large-scale environments often felt like psychological spaces built from fragments of a ruined institution: clinical beds, washrooms, black balloons, grids, and weathered surfaces that suggested order under strain. Across painting, sculpture, collage, and installation, he returned again and again to violence, historical trauma, and the darker registers of human behavior. Dadaism also left a clear mark on his practice, especially in the way he used absurdity and disruption to unsettle meaning.

He studied at the Städelschule in Frankfurt and later at the Slade School in London, where he studied from 1992 to 1998. Zipp also worked closely with German artist Thomas Bayrle, whose engagement with mass culture and repetition helped shape a generation of artists thinking about systems, images, and power. Zipp later became a professor at the Universität der Künste Berlin, where he continued teaching and making work until his death.

Among the recurring motifs in his practice was the nuclear bomb, a symbol that linked his formal restraint to a broader political unease. He repeatedly engaged the legacy of Otto Hahn, the scientist known as the“father of nuclear chemistry,” using that history to probe the uneasy relationship between scientific progress and catastrophe. In a 2005 solo show at Madrid's Galería Heinrich Ehrhardt, he presented sculptures, pictures, and collages on the subject. A year later, at Alison Jacques Gallery in London, he suspended a large black balloon from the ceiling, evoking the shape of a mushroom cloud.

One of Zipp's most discussed works, Comparative Investigation about the Disposition of the Width of a Circle (2013), appeared at the 2013 Venice Biennale. The installation resembled a historical sanatorium, complete with clinical beds and washrooms, and cast the artist in the roles of both doctor and patient. The piece distilled many of the concerns that ran through his career: authority, vulnerability, and the uneasy theater of institutional power.

Recent solo exhibitions included“Profondeville” at Galerie Barbara Thumm in 2025,“Society of the Spectacle” at Vienna's Galerie Krinzinger in 2024, and“Response to Transient and Steady State Flickering Stimuli” at Berlin's Galerie Guido W. Baudach in 2021. Zipp leaves behind a body of work that treated history not as a fixed record, but as something unstable, haunted, and still unfolding.