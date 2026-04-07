Election Of Vietnamese President To Lam And Prime Minister Le Minh Hung

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates To Lam on his dual appointment as President, as well as Le Minh Hung on his election as Prime Minister. The United States greatly values our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, built on more than three decades of growing friendship, mutual respect, and shared interests. We appreciate Vietnam's close cooperation in advancing economic prosperity, expanding people-to-people ties, and working together to promote peace and stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific. We look forward to working closely with General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and the Government of Vietnam to promote peace and prosperity for both our peoples and to continue to make our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous.