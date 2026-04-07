Robert August Launches The Sheridan Rd. Belgian Loafer No. 8343 A Handcrafted Icon Of Luxury Men's Footwear

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Robert August, a luxury men's shoe brand, has released the Sheridan Rd. Belgian Loafer No. 8343. This new handcrafted loafer is made from premium materials like Dark Brown and Black Luxe Calf leather, with a Brown Nappa Leather lining and a Cognac Hand-Painted Leather sole. Each pair is made to order, allowing customers to personalize their shoes. The loafer is now available for custom order on the Robert August website.

Robert August, a leading name in handcrafted luxury men's shoes, proudly announces the release of the Sheridan Rd. Belgian Loafer No. 8343, now available for custom order at augustapparel. Designed for discerning gentlemen, this new Belgian loafer combines elegant design, premium leather, and artisanal craftsmanship for a timeless statement of style and sophistication.

Expertly handcrafted, the Sheridan Rd. Belgian Loafer No. 8343 features:



Base & Vamp: Dark Brown Luxe Calf for a rich, polished look.

Trim & Tassels: Black Luxe Calf detailing adds refined contrast.

Lining: Brown Nappa Leather for superior comfort and breathability. Sole: Cognac Hand‐Painted Leather with a durable Black Outsole for balanced elegance and grip.

Each pair is made to order by experienced artisans using traditional shoe‐making techniques, ensuring exceptional quality and a perfect fit. The design blends classic European inspiration with modern ease, making it ideal for both formal attire and casual sophistication.

Robert August's Belgian loafers are a favorite among men who appreciate refined heritage combined with custom craftsmanship. The Sheridan Rd. model showcases the best of Chicago‐born design - understated luxury, exquisite detailing, and unmatched comfort.

Availability

The Sheridan Rd. Belgian Loafer No. 8343 is available exclusively online at augustapparel. Customers can select sizes, materials, and finishes for a fully personalized creation.

About Robert August

Founded in Chicago, Robert August specializes in made‐to‐order luxury footwear that merges modern design with old‐world craftsmanship. Each pair is hand‐crafted using fine leathers, hand‐painted soles, and precise detailing - allowing every customer to express their personal style through custom‐made shoes.