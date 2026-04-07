Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market Size 2026, Industry Forecast, Key Players, Growth Opportunities And Strategic Insights

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising data center densities and AI workloads are accelerating demand for liquid cooling fluids, driven by superior heat dissipation and energy efficiency. Growing sustainability goals and hyperscale expansion further support adoption, positioning the market for steady growth as operators seek cost-effective, high-performance thermal management solutions.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market is projected to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. This in-depth research explores competitive landscape in detail, data center liquid cooling fluids market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and analysis about top key companies. The growth is due to advanced computing applications, which lead to higher power demands on server racks. The deployment of AI accelerators, high-performance computing systems, and next-generation processors in data centers has led to increased heat production that exceeds the cooling capacity of traditional air-cooling methods. Liquid cooling fluids deliver better thermal conductivity, which enables operators to eliminate heat from equipment at its origin point, thus maintaining high-density systems at optimal performance. This capability helps operators optimize space utilization, reduce thermal stress on equipment, and maintain consistent performance under intensive workloads. Liquid cooling systems have become essential in modern data center environments to support expansion.

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By fluid type, the water-glycol mixtures segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The water-glycol mixtures segment is expected to achieve the highest market share during the forecast period, as it delivers optimal performance and reliable operation across various applications. The mixtures provide effective heat transfer, protecting against freezing while preventing corrosion and maintaining system stability under various operational conditions and weather patterns. The system enables data center operators to operate their facilities at lower operational costs by integrating with existing cooling systems and materials. The industry widely accepts water-glycol mixtures for their ability to support essential operations, which drives their use in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The company offers customized formulations to meet specific thermal and regulatory requirements, enhancing product value and establishing its market leadership position.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling fluids market in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The data center liquid cooling fluids market is projected to experience its quickest value growth during the forecast period through the hyperscale data center segment, which drives expansion of its cloud and digital service infrastructure. Hyperscale facilities operate at very high compute densities and power loads, creating extreme heat that traditional air-cooling systems cannot handle effectively. Liquid cooling fluids provide hyperscale operators with optimal thermal performance, enabling them to achieve higher rack density while reducing energy consumption. The facilities adopt these advanced liquid-cooling technologies because they prioritize three goals: reducing energy consumption, enhancing sustainability, and improving system reliability for large-scale operations. The hyperscale segment is experiencing solid growth as organizations continue to invest in their future computing workloads.

By cooling technology, immersion cooling fluids are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid-cooling fluids market in terms of value during the forecast period.

The immersion cooling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, driven by fluids, as these fluids address thermal issues in high-density and next-generation computing environments. Immersion cooling enables the direct submersion of servers and electronic components into thermally conductive fluids, providing better heat removal than traditional cooling methods. The technology enables operation at higher power levels while reducing dependence on sophisticated air-cooling systems and enhancing overall energy efficiency. The demand for immersion cooling solutions that ensure stable, reliable operation has increased as advanced workloads, including artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, become more common. The market for immersion cooling fluids is experiencing rapid value growth as organizations increase their investments in these fluids to achieve lower operating expenses, improved space utilization, and sustainability benefits.

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By cooling method, the single-phase cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The single-phase cooling segment is expected to account for the largest share in terms of value during the forecast period, as this cooling method delivers effective results through its dependable performance and straightforward implementation. The single-phase cooling system uses liquids that maintain their current state throughout operation, enabling efficient heat transfer without complex phase changes. The system design achieves operational stability through its simplicity, reducing operational hazards and simplifying system upkeep, supporting uninterrupted data center operations. The method allows existing cooling systems to be used with new installations and retrofit projects, making it an appealing solution. The market value of single-phase cooling systems remains strong because hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centers widely adopt them, as they need reliable, expandable cooling.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value because the region has numerous large data centers, and its facilities use cutting-edge cooling solutions. The major cloud service providers, together with technology companies, have created a continuous demand for high-density data centers that require efficient liquid-cooling systems to handle their heat output. Data center operators are investing in liquid cooling fluids to achieve energy-efficiency and sustainability targets while reducing operational costs. The region leverages its developed technology ecosystem, along with digital infrastructure investments and advancements in data center design, to deliver a higher-value liquid-cooling solution that maintains North America's market dominance.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Companies

Some of the leading players in this market include Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), Valvoline Global Operations (US), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (US).

Shell plc (UK)

Shell plc operates as a multinational energy and petrochemical corporation from its main office located in London, UK. Shell began operations in 1907, when the Royal Dutch Petroleum Company merged with the Shell Transport and Trading Company, becoming one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world by revenue. The company is producing specialized liquid cooling solutions for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling systems. The company uses its expertise in fluid formulation development to create solutions that enable efficient heat transfer while maintaining specific electrical characteristics and material compatibility in high-density computing environments.

The Chemours Company (US)

The Chemours Company operates worldwide chemical operations that include titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, advanced performance materials, and other business divisions. The Titanium Technologies segment includes products such as Ti-Pure. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment includes products such as Opteon, Freon, Foam, Propellants, and Other products. The Advanced Performance Materials segment includes advanced materials and performance solutions. Chemours' products find applications across various sectors, including automotive, paint and coatings, plastics, electronics, construction, energy, and telecommunications.

Valvoline Global Operations (US)

Valvoline Global Operations operates as a manufacturer of lubricants with capabilities spanning automotive, industrial, and specialty fluid applications. The company's portfolio demonstrates a primary commitment to developing formula solutions that deliver dependable performance while meeting current technical requirements used in various industry applications. The company designs its operational framework to handle both large customer demands and specialized industrial application-specific needs, while focusing on thermal management systems, equipment safety solutions, and sustainable operational performance.

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Dow Inc. (US)

Dow Inc. operates as one of the top materials science companies in the world by delivering services to clients operating in rapidly growing industries such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer products. The company divides its operations into four main business units: Performance Materials & Coatings, Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment comprises Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions, which provide customers with multiple solutions that meet their needs across consumer markets, infrastructure development, and mobility applications.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Exxon Mobil Corporation's core operations include the exploration and extraction of crude oil and natural gas resources, together with activities related to manufacturing and distributing petroleum products and petrochemicals, and its specialty product line. The company is developing technologies to reduce emissions while investigating various business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, the creation of low-emission fuels, Proxxima systems, carbon materials, and lithium.

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