New York State Builders Association Announces 2026 Empire Building Award Winners
ALBANY, N.Y., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) announced the winners of the 2026 Empire Building Awards, presented by Pella Windows and Doors, during a ceremony held March 26 at the Long Island Builders Institute Trade Expo in Huntington, Long Island. The event brought together leaders from across New York's residential construction industry to recognize excellence in home building, design, and housing leadership.
Governor Kathy Hochul attended the ceremony and delivered remarks focused on the state's housing shortage and the need to remove barriers to development. She highlighted her“Let Them Build” agenda, including proposed reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) to streamline approvals and accelerate housing production. The Governor also addressed energy affordability and the importance of aligning state energy policies with housing goals.
“Pella's commitment to innovation and quality makes them an outstanding partner for this program,” said Mike Fazio, Executive Director of NYSBA.“These awards recognize the builders, designers, and advocates who are delivering high-quality homes and helping to address New York's housing challenges.”
This year's program recognized excellence across 15 categories, including both project achievement and individual leadership. Two special honors were also presented: the Empire Legacy Award to Mitch Pally, former CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute, for decades of leadership and lasting contributions to the industry; and the Empire Housing Advocacy Award to Karl Eckhart, National Association of Home Builders, for advancing housing policy and affordability.
Individual & Industry Leadership Awards
Emerging Leader Award - 40 & Under: April Royster, CitiQuiet Windows
Housing Champion Award: Frank A. Barbera, Barbera Homes & Development
Industry Professional of the Year: Peter G. Vars, BME Associates
Residential Builder/Developer of the Year: Douglas Partrick, Heatherwood
Project & Design Excellence Awards
Residential Remodeling - Under 1,000 SF: Lunna Designs
Residential Remodeling - Over 1,000 SF: Tony's Contracting Group Corp
Small-Scale Housing - Tiny Home/ADU: Schickel Construction Co. Inc.
Single-Family Design - Under 3,000 SF: Conklin Architecture PC
Single-Family Design - Over 3,000 SF: DaVinci Construction
Sustainable/Green Building: Mega Contracting Group, Throop Corners
Affordable Housing Excellence: RKTB Architects, P.C., One Sullivan Place
Multi-Family Housing Excellence: Mega Contracting Group, Fabric Astoria
Community Development Excellence: Mega Contracting Group, 420 Carroll
Ceremony Awards Photographs:
For more information on the 2026 Empire Building Award winners, visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
New York State Builders Association
Email:... | Phone: 518-465-2492
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
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