Nearly 50% UAE Adults Eat Fast Food At Least Twice A Week, Research Reveals

Nearly half of the adults in UAE are eating fast food multiple times a week, not out of convenience, but because they enjoy it, highlighting a shift in eating habits and raising concerns about long-term public health.

According to new research by Dr Lynne Kennedy, Professor of Public Health and Nutrition at Zayed University, the study offers one of the first detailed looks at fast-food consumption patterns among adults in the UAE.

Based on a survey of 320 residents, the research found that 46.6 per cent of adults consume fast food at least twice a week, with some reporting near-daily consumption.

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What sets the findings apart is the motivation behind these choices. Contrary to common assumptions, taste, not convenience, emerged as the primary driver, with more than half of participants citing enjoyment of flavor as the main reason for choosing fast food. Convenience ranked significantly lower, followed by social factors and cost.

The study also identified behavioural patterns associated with frequent consumption. Regular fast-food consumers were more likely to choose larger portion sizes, order takeaway meals, and opt for energy-dense foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, habits associated with an increased risk of obesity.

These trends reflect a broader nutrition transition in the UAE. Over the past two decades, rapid urbanisation and economic growth have transformed the food environment, with Western-style fast-food outlets becoming widely accessible. As a result, traditional Emirati diets are increasingly being replaced by more processed, calorie-dense options.

The findings come amid rising public health concerns, with obesity rates climbing alongside non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Regular fast-food consumption, the study notes, is one of several contributing lifestyle factors.

Experts say the shift is also being driven by cultural and behavioral changes. Alvis K Benny, Clinical Dietitian at Aster Clinic in Qusais, noted that fast food is no longer viewed as just a quick meal but has become embedded in lifestyle and food culture.

He explained that many brands have adapted their offerings to local tastes, making them more flavourful and appealing, while food delivery platforms and social media have further increased their accessibility and attractiveness. As a result, people are increasingly choosing fast food for enjoyment and cravings rather than solely for convenience.

Rahaf Altowairqi, Clinical Dieticianat Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, warned of the long-term health implications of this pattern. She said regular consumption of fast food can significantly increase the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension due to high levels of unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates, sodium, and added sugars. Over time, it may also lead to poor overall diet quality, nutrient deficiencies, and negative effects on gut health.

Despite growing awareness of healthy eating, the research found that only a small proportion of consumers actively use nutritional information when ordering food. However, many indicated they would consider healthier options if they were more accessible, suggesting an opportunity for targeted interventions.

The study also highlighted the social dimension of fast-food consumption, with many participants reporting eating these meals with family, suggesting that such habits are shaped as much by social norms as by individual choice.

As one of the first studies of its kind in the UAE, the research provides important baseline data for policymakers and public health experts. It underscores the need for culturally relevant strategies that address not only accessibility and affordability, but also taste preferences and social behaviours.

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