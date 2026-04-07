Global $10.6B AI In Education Market, 2026: Total Revenue Set To Quadruple During 2026-2030, Reaching $42.48 Billion

This report provides detailed insights into the expansion of AI in education, covering extensive data on market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future opportunities, delivering a comprehensive overview for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on evolving industry trends.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is witnessing substantial growth, forecasted to expand from $7.52 billion in 2025 to $10.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. By 2030, the market is projected to surge to $42.48 billion, achieving a CAGR of 41.5%. This growth results from increased demand for personalized education, the rise of remote learning models, and advancements in adaptive learning systems and analytics-based student performance tracking.

Online education continues to be a driving force for the AI in education sector, with enhanced integration of AI technologies improving the learning experience. A 2023 Eurostat report highlighted a notable increase in online course participation among EU internet users, illustrating the trend towards digital learning environments. Notably, the Netherlands saw a significant adoption increase, reinforcing the importance of online education in advancing the AI market.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative solutions to enhance market presence. Nerdy Inc., a key player in online student learning, launched AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator and AI-Generated Chat Tutoring utilizing ChatGPT, offering tailored content and real-time support for learners. Similarly, Schoolnet's acquisition of Genius Teacher in 2024 aimed at enhancing its AI-driven educational offerings in the private school sector.

Prominent companies like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and IBM Corporation are key stakeholders in the AI education market, which also encompasses regional players and emerging startups focusing on edtech innovations. These enterprises contribute significantly to the market, deploying solutions across diverse educational settings such as K-12, higher education, and corporate training.

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