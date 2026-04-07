Day After Breach, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Reviews Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A day after a security breach at the Delhi Assembly complex, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements and suggested installation of hydraulic road blockers and a unified security command structure, an official said.

“The security of the Delhi Legislative Assembly cannot allow the slightest lapse. It must rest on vigilance, clarity of command and seamless coordination at every level,” said Gupta, while chairing a high-level review meeting.

Taking serious note of the breach within the Assembly premises, Gupta observed that the incident, which unfolded within a short span and affected designated official movement, including that of the Speaker's vehicle, calls for a decisive strengthening of systems.

The security review meeting coincided with a Delhi court sending Sarabjit Singh, the accused who rammed his car into the Assembly gates, to eight days of police custody.

The Speaker directed immediate measures, including installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism within the premises.

The meeting was attended by Navin Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Additional Secretary, Home and senior officers of Delhi Police.

The sequence of events linked to the security breach by an SUV, which rammed through the high-security boundary gates of the Assembly complex, was also reviewed during the meeting.

Gupta stressed that no vehicle should be permitted entry without proper security clearance and verification under any circumstances.

To ensure rapid response within the premises, Gupta directed the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention, including the ability to intercept or block unauthorised movement.

The Speaker also called for strengthening of physical infrastructure at access points, noting that gate systems must be robust enough to withstand forceful entry attempts. In this context, Gupta directed that appropriate reinforcement measures be undertaken alongside the installation of hydraulic road blockers to create an additional layer of protection of all gates.

The Speaker commended the prompt and decisive action of Delhi Police in swiftly identifying and apprehending the accused by maintaining both institutional credibility and public confidence.

Emphasising that preparedness must be matched with accountability, Gupta called for a clearly defined and unified command structure between CRPF and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations.

He recommended that each gate be manned by a minimum of two trained personnel of Delhi Police/CRPF to ensure coordinated vigilance, and that all deployed personnel be appropriately equipped and clearly briefed in their responsibilities.