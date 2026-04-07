Emergent Biosolutions Launches New NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case And Multipacks Alongside College Campus Outreach To Expand Opioid Overdose Preparedness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New product offerings and educational initiative, Ready to Rescue, aim to increase access and adoption of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to empower communities to save a life in an opioid overdose emergency

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced a series of initiatives designed to help increase access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray and encourage the public to be ready to respond to an opioid overdose. These include the launch of the new NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case, the expanded availability of NARCAN® Nasal Spray multipacks and a college campus engagement featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith and Release Recovery Founder/CEO, Zac Clark at Southern Methodist University (SMU).

The new NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case is designed to be easy to carry, compact, discreet and durable, helping to ensure it's on hand when needed most. Additionally, Emergent is expanding the availability of NARCAN® Nasal Spray multipacks to include 6-count and 24-count options, specifically designed to meet the needs of partners distributing higher volumes of naloxone.

"The opioid epidemic continues to impact individuals and communities every day, and each tool we can provide to increase preparedness and reduce stigma is vital," said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. "The availability of the NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case and multipack options underscores our commitment to making naloxone as accessible as possible. Coupled with our campus outreach, we are working to empower more people to respond in an opioid emergency."

In line with these expanded access efforts, Emergent's Ready to Rescue campaign will visit SMU with campaign spokespeople Emmitt Smith and Zac Clark to host a conversation with students focused on mental health, dismantling the stigma associated with accidental opioid overdose and the importance of carrying NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

Research indicates a significant need for increased preparedness, with a recent survey finding that only one in 10 of the general population currently carries naloxone.1 Among college students, a high-risk group, 81 percent expressed a preference for a case to carry NARCAN® Nasal Spray.2 The new carrying case, designed to clip easily onto backpacks or bags, addresses this need, making it a seamless part of daily life.

"The reality is that opioid overdose emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone," said Emmitt Smith. "That's why I'm passionate about encouraging everyone – especially college students – to be prepared. Being ready to rescue means carrying NARCAN® Nasal Spray and knowing how to use it, because you never know when you could help save someone's life."

Opioid misuse and dependency are highest among young adults ages 18 to 25,3 and about one in three college students know someone who has overdosed.4 With young adults having an increased risk of witnessing or experiencing an opioid emergency, building preparedness on college campuses has never been more important. To this end, Emergent is engaging with hundreds of college/university leaders across the country to increase awareness of the new carrying case and encourage life-saving efforts on their campuses.

"Every minute counts in an opioid emergency and having NARCAN® Nasal Spray readily available can be the difference between life and death," said Dr. Bonnie Milas, Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "The new carrying case makes it simple to keep this life-saving medication with you, just like you would a first-aid kit, and with the multipacks, business and community organizations can ensure they have enough doses to be prepared."

The NARCANNasal Spray Carrying Case is now available on Amazon. The NARCANNasal Spray Multipacks are available on NarcanDirect for public interest customers. For more information, visit

Emmitt Smith and Zac Clark are paid spokespeople for Emergent BioSolutions.

About NARCAN ® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

...

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

...

1

2 Emergent BioSolutions. Consumer Research for NARCAN® Nasal Spray Carrying Case (509 adults online in Q3 2025). Data on file.

3

4

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





