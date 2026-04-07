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Saudi Arabia Resumes Vehicle Traffic on King Fahd Causeway
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities reopened the King Fahd Causeway on Tuesday, restoring vehicle traffic between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain following a temporary, precautionary closure.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority confirmed in a statement that traffic had resumed but did not provide additional details.
Earlier, the authority described the suspension as “precautionary” after alerts were issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Eastern Province, where the bridge is located.
The National Early Warning Platform is an electronic system that notifies residents during security or weather emergencies.
On the same day, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry reported that it had intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles aimed at the Eastern Province.
According to the ministry, debris from the missiles landed near energy facilities, and damage assessments are ongoing.
Regional tensions have surged since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority confirmed in a statement that traffic had resumed but did not provide additional details.
Earlier, the authority described the suspension as “precautionary” after alerts were issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Eastern Province, where the bridge is located.
The National Early Warning Platform is an electronic system that notifies residents during security or weather emergencies.
On the same day, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry reported that it had intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles aimed at the Eastern Province.
According to the ministry, debris from the missiles landed near energy facilities, and damage assessments are ongoing.
Regional tensions have surged since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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