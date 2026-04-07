Qatar Solid Waste Management Industry Report 2026-2031: Increased Municipal, Commercial, And Industrial Waste Streams Propel Demand
Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Solid Waste Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Qatar Solid Waste Management Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from its 2026 value of USD 2.9 billion
This growth is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainability mandates, commitments post-FIFA World Cup, and the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes tourism and LNG capacity expansion. The market's development is driven by population growth, anticipated 6 million annual visitors by 2030, and industrial diversification, leading to increased municipal, commercial, and industrial waste streams.
Regulatory emphasis on circular economy practices, sovereign-backed financing for clean-technology infrastructure, and the implementation of smart-city initiatives such as those in Doha and Al Rayyan foster this burgeoning market.
Market Trends and Insights
Rapid Waste Volume Escalation Due to Population Growth
The target of 6 million visitors annually by 2030, along with resident growth, demands sophisticated waste collection and processing solutions. Tourism spikes increase per-capita waste output significantly, especially in the hospitality sector. Strategies such as smart routing, sensor-enabled bins, and data-driven forecasting are being adopted to preempt overflow incidents. Advanced materials-recovery facilities benefit from the scale economies available in Doha's dense urban environment.
Accelerated Waste-to-Energy Projects
The Qatar Investment Authority supports clean infrastructure projects, unlocking long debt tenors crucial for plasma gasification and anaerobic digestion. Integrating these projects with the national grid and district cooling systems optimizes efficiency. Notably, a 300 tons-per-day Waste-to-Energy plant in Mesaieed is scheduled for operation by 2028, offsetting an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per year.
High Costs of Advanced Treatment Facilities
Membrane bioreactors and other advanced technologies, while effective, incur significant operational costs, particularly during the summer months. Solar energy installations alleviate some electricity costs, but panel efficiency is impaired by environmental factors such as sandstorms. The high capital and operational expenses tilt the market towards globally financed players with substantial resources.
Additional drivers and restraints, such as post-FIFA zero-waste mandates and challenges in public recycling participation, further influence market dynamics.
Segment Analysis
In 2025, organic material represented 48.20% of the market, reflecting the high concentration of food services. Significant composting and anaerobic digestion capacity additions highlight a shift toward value recovery. Additionally, e-waste, though representing a smaller portion of total waste, is growing rapidly, supported by technological advancements and initiatives like the National Digital Agenda 2030.
Market Landscape
Market Drivers
- Rapid population-driven waste volume escalation Mandatory source-segregation targets (QNV 2030) Mega-event "Zero-Waste-to-Landfill" mandates (post-FIFA) Accelerated WtE project pipeline backed by sovereign wealth AI-enabled robotic sorting pilots improving recovery yields Industrial symbiosis with LNG & desalination by-products
Market Restraints
- High capex & O&M cost of advanced treatment facilities Limited public participation in recycling programmes Scarcity of granular waste-generation data for planning Odour & leachate management challenges in arid climate
Value / Supply-Chain Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Technological Outlook
Companies Featured
- Seashore Group Averda Environmental Services Dulsco Qatar Power Waste Management & Transport Green Waste Management Al Haya Enviro Al Hodaifi Group Elite Paper Recycling Boom Waste Treatment Co. Bin-Ovation Veolia Qatar Urbaser Qatar Averroes Environmental Services Imdaad Qatar Suez Qatar Bee'ah Qatar Milaha Logistics (Waste Unit) Qatari Diar Facilities Mgmt (Waste Ops) QAFCO Environmental Services QPMC Recycling Division
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