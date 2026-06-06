India Embassy Helps Stranded National Return Home From Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An Indian national stranded in Qatar due to a dispute with her employer, which resulted in the imposition of a penalty, has returned home on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The Indian Embassy in Doha shared a picture of the woman alongside officials, crediting the Indian Community Organisations for helping facilitate her return.

In a post, the Embassy said, "A female Indian National got stranded in Qatar due to a dispute with the employer resulting in imposition of a penalty. Embassy of India, Doha together with Indian Community Organisations especially Indian Women's Association (IWA) helped her in returning back to India today."