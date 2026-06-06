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Dhaka Airport Cargo Village Fire Contained In 14 Minutes
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: A fire broke out at the cargo village complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport late on June 5 but was brought under control within 14 minutes.
The Fire Service Control Room reported the blaze near Gate No. 9 of the cargo village at 23:24. Two airport-based firefighting units responded immediately and extinguished the fire by 23:38.
Airport Executive Director Group Captain Ragib Samad said the fire originated inside and beside a container in the courier operation area.
"As soon as the information was received, firefighting teams from the airport's Fire Service and Civil Defense and the adjacent Air Force Base AK Khandaker rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control quickly," he said.
Samad added that authorities were examining whether any hidden sources of fire or possibilities of reignition remained. Flight operations at the airport were uninterrupted throughout the incident.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be immediately determined.
This is not the first such incident at the facility. A major fire had broken out at the same cargo village on October 18 last year.
The Fire Service Control Room reported the blaze near Gate No. 9 of the cargo village at 23:24. Two airport-based firefighting units responded immediately and extinguished the fire by 23:38.
Airport Executive Director Group Captain Ragib Samad said the fire originated inside and beside a container in the courier operation area.
"As soon as the information was received, firefighting teams from the airport's Fire Service and Civil Defense and the adjacent Air Force Base AK Khandaker rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control quickly," he said.
Samad added that authorities were examining whether any hidden sources of fire or possibilities of reignition remained. Flight operations at the airport were uninterrupted throughout the incident.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be immediately determined.
This is not the first such incident at the facility. A major fire had broken out at the same cargo village on October 18 last year.
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