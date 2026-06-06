Taapsee Pannu On Why We Work Out & How To Judge If We Are Actually 'Healthy'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu used social media to reflect on the various motives for people to work out.

The 'Badla' actress revealed that initially, she started working out to get rid of those extra kilos; however, recently, her inspiration for sweating it out is to stay healthy.

Taapsee shared in the latest video on her Insta Stories, "Initially I did work out to reduce weight when I put on a lot of weight during my school and college ending years but lately for last lot of years I've been working out to stay healthy except for a few films that I had to work out for, for specific goals of playing those athletes, but I've usually been working out just to stay healthy because it's not like I'm getting glam type roles where I have to show off my body so that's why I have to work out for that."

In another post, Tapsee also stressed how people should judge if they are actually 'healthy'.

She believes that if one actually wishes to see if they are healthy, they should see how quickly their heart rate stabilizes and their body recovers after a workout.

The 'Tappad' actress shared, " I usually only worked out to stay, and feel healthy, and how do you do that? Basically, people think that, "okay we ran for so long so we are healthy and we pushed so many kilos of weight, so we are healthy. What should be your like highest heart rate". And now-a-days everyone wears a smartwatch. So if you actually want to test how healthy you are, you should test how quickly your heart rate stabilizes, how quickly your body recovers. The quicker your body recovers, the healthier you are. If it takes a long time to recover or get your heart rate normal or recover your body from a heavy workout, that means something probably is not right."