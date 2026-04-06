70+ Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Libya Mediterranean Crisis World News #Shorts
A tragic migrant boat disaster has unfolded in the Mediterranean Sea after a vessel capsized off the coast of Libya. According to NGOs Sea-Watch and Mediterranea Saving Humans, the boat was carrying around 105 people when it overturned. Key updates: - 32 survivors rescued - More than 70 still missing - Incident occurred in a Libyan search-and-rescue zone The vessel had departed on April 4, highlighting the ongoing dangers of migration routes across the Mediterranean-one of the world's deadliest sea crossings. Rescue operations are ongoing as fears grow over the fate of those still unaccounted for.
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