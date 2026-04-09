Galgotias University Continues To Face Heavy Backlash Over Ads After 'Dog-Robot' Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Galgotias University continued to face heavy backlash on social media on Thursday, after drawing criticism over full-page advertisements in leading Indian newspapers claiming global recognition.

Several netizens on X took fresh jibes at the university's promotional campaigns, questioning its claims and mocking its branding.

In one post, a user shared an image of the university's event and sarcastically asked, "Is it made by China, I mean by Galgotias University? Just asking."

Another post by an author and columnist criticised the institution's advertising, saying, "Galgotias, my friend! Getting such ads published after what you did at the AI summit requires an immense level of nerve. Hats off to the shamelessness!"

Some users also cautioned prospective students against being influenced by promotional content.

One post read, "Dear students, do not fall for these advertisements. It is all fake and show-off, and would not be helpful in your career - Galgotias University."

Meanwhile, another social media user shared a morphed image referencing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, captioning it as "Mediator from Galgotias University," further adding to the online ridicule.

The latest outrage also follows a controversy at the AI summit held at Bharat Mandapam, where the university was reportedly asked to vacate its stall after allegations that a robotic dog displayed as an in-house innovation was actually a commercially available product.

Observers identified the robot, showcased as“Orion”, as the Unitree Go2 developed by Unitree Robotics.

In an interaction with DD News during the summit, Professor Neha Singh had described the robot as a product of the university's AI investments, claiming it was developed in-house and capable of surveillance and monitoring tasks.

The institution has released full-page advertisements in newspapers stating that it is“ranked globally” and“committed to making India proud”.

The university has not issued any official response to the latest round of trolling.