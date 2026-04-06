Rescue Efforts Underway In Haifa After Deadly Iranian Missile Strike World News #Shorts

Search and rescue teams comb through the rubble in Haifa after an Iranian ballistic missile directly hit a residential building on April 5, 2026. At least two bodies recovered, with more feared trapped as operations continue. Breaking updates from Israel-Iran conflict.

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