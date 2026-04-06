With Band-Baaja, UP Man Celebrates Daughter's Divorce, Brings Her Home Without Seeking 'Alimony' - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In Uttar Pradesh, a man turned the concept of a 'baraat' on its head by organising a celebratory procession to welcome his divorced daughter back home. A 'baraat' is traditionally a groom's procession to the bride's house for the wedding. Divorce remains a taboo in India and is often not widely accepted, but a family in Meerut chose to mark their daughter's divorce with celebration rather than silence.

'I Love My Daughter'

Retired judge Gyanendra Kumar Sharma celebrated the return of his only daughter, Pranita Vashistha, with drums, garlands and sweets. Family members dressed in black T-shirts bearing the message "I Love My Daughter".

Vashistha had faced mental, physical, and emotional distress at her matrimonial home, news agency PTI reported.

Despite the birth of a son, the situation did not improve, prompting Pranita to file for divorce in the Meerut family court.

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According to her counsel, Rajeev Giri and Naseeb Saifi, Pranita married an Army Majo from Shahjahanpur on December 19, 2018.

She was granted a divorce on Saturday, and soon after the court's decision, the family turned the moment into a celebration.

As Pranita walked out of the court complex, her relatives celebrated by dancing to drumbeats and accompanied her home in a lively procession.

"If my daughter is not happy in marriage, it is my duty to bring her out of that environment. We did not seek alimony or anything else

. I just brought my daughter back," Dr Sharma told PTI.

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He emphasised that daughters should not be treated as possessions, adding that their happiness and dignity must come before social pressures.

Pranita, who holds a postgraduate degree in Psychology, works as the finance director at Pranav Vashistha Judicial Academy in Tejgarhi. She is her parents' only child, following the death of her brother Pranav Vashistha in a road accident in Chandigarh in 2022.

Speaking about her experience, Pranita said she had become mentally fragile during her marriage, but her family's constant support helped her regain strength and move forward.

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She also encouraged women facing abuse to speak out. "Stand up for yourself. Become strong, educate yourself, and be independent before thinking about marriage," she said.

Residents in the area feel the family's actions may help break long-standing taboos surrounding divorce and promote a more compassionate attitude towards women seeking dignity and independence.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)