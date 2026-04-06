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Breton Says Iran Controls Strait of Hormuz Reopening Despite US Threats
(MENAFN) Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday that Iran remains in a position of control over the conflict, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz contingent on Tehran’s decisions, despite ongoing threats from US President Donald Trump, according to reports.
“Those who hold the keys are the Iranians, whether we like it or not,” Breton told a French broadcaster. He stressed that Iran has organized itself strategically and is not alone, with China providing components and technical expertise.
Breton described the situation as an “asymmetric war” against “the best army in the world,” warning that US military reserves are being depleted. “Since the start of hostilities, the equivalent of two years’ production of Patriot missile system has been used up. The Pentagon is starting to worry,” he said.
Noting that Tehran has been preparing for decades, Breton also highlighted the political pressures facing Trump, particularly from voters.
The region has been on high alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
“Those who hold the keys are the Iranians, whether we like it or not,” Breton told a French broadcaster. He stressed that Iran has organized itself strategically and is not alone, with China providing components and technical expertise.
Breton described the situation as an “asymmetric war” against “the best army in the world,” warning that US military reserves are being depleted. “Since the start of hostilities, the equivalent of two years’ production of Patriot missile system has been used up. The Pentagon is starting to worry,” he said.
Noting that Tehran has been preparing for decades, Breton also highlighted the political pressures facing Trump, particularly from voters.
The region has been on high alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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