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Air Defense Shoots Down Drones Over Erbil, Prevents Strikes on City
(MENAFN) Iraq’s air defense systems reportedly shot down seven unidentified drones overnight above Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, preventing them from reaching targets within the city, according to local media.
The intercepted drones, described as “suicide drones,” were stopped before any attacks could occur. Authorities have not disclosed the drones’ origin or whether the interceptions resulted in casualties or damage.
In a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket and a drone struck the Azadi Camp, linked to the Iranian Kurdish Democratic Party, in the Koya (Koy Sanjaq) area of Erbil. The camp, home to families of party members, reportedly suffered no casualties.
The Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq has not issued an official statement regarding either incident.
Tensions in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly causing more than 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The intercepted drones, described as “suicide drones,” were stopped before any attacks could occur. Authorities have not disclosed the drones’ origin or whether the interceptions resulted in casualties or damage.
In a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket and a drone struck the Azadi Camp, linked to the Iranian Kurdish Democratic Party, in the Koya (Koy Sanjaq) area of Erbil. The camp, home to families of party members, reportedly suffered no casualties.
The Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq has not issued an official statement regarding either incident.
Tensions in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly causing more than 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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