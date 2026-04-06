DICID Postpones 16Th International Conference To End Of 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) announced the postponement of the 16th international conference, entitled 'Religious Dialogue in the Digital Age: New Horizons for Peacebuilding,' until the end of 2026.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Chairman of the Board of Directors of DICID Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi said that the conference scheduled to be held on April 21-23, which convenes as a scholarly and intellectual platform for exchanging of expertise and the formulation of innovative strategies that leverage digital capabilities to promote the values of dialogue, coexistence, and sustainable peace, will now take place at the end of 2026.

The conference will discuss five important themes: 'The Impact of Digitalization on Interfaith Dialogue,' 'Building New Knowledge Systems for Peace,' 'Interfaith Dialogue as a Pillar of Sustainable Peace,' 'Digital Media and Shaping Institutional Awareness,' and 'Youth and the Digital Age.'