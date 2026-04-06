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India, Azerbaijan Move to Rebuild Diplomatic Relations After Period of Strain
(MENAFN) India and Azerbaijan have initiated efforts to restore their bilateral relationship following tensions that arose after last year’s brief military confrontation involving India and Pakistan, according to reports.
Senior representatives from both countries recently convened in Baku for the sixth round of Foreign Office consultations, marking the first such engagement since 2022. The discussions were led by India’s Foreign Ministry Secretary (West), Sibi George, alongside Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
During the meeting, both sides assessed the current state of their partnership and explored cooperation across several shared areas of interest. These included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, cultural ties, interpersonal exchanges, and efforts to combat cross-border terrorism, as stated in official accounts.
It was also confirmed that India will host the upcoming round of consultations as part of the continuing diplomatic dialogue.
Relations between the two countries had deteriorated after Azerbaijan voiced opposition to India’s military actions against Pakistan following a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025. At the time, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry “condemned military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians.”
Baku also called on all sides to “exercise restraint and to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.”
Despite earlier tensions, recent developments suggest improving ties. Azerbaijan has assisted in evacuating more than 200 Indian nationals affected by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, as noted in reports.
Additionally, energy cooperation has resumed, with Azerbaijan restarting crude oil shipments to India in September after a nearly 10-month suspension caused by pricing disagreements. Oil exports represent the vast majority of Azerbaijan’s trade with India.
India’s ONGC Videsh also maintains investments in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, including participation in energy fields and pipeline infrastructure.
Senior representatives from both countries recently convened in Baku for the sixth round of Foreign Office consultations, marking the first such engagement since 2022. The discussions were led by India’s Foreign Ministry Secretary (West), Sibi George, alongside Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
During the meeting, both sides assessed the current state of their partnership and explored cooperation across several shared areas of interest. These included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, cultural ties, interpersonal exchanges, and efforts to combat cross-border terrorism, as stated in official accounts.
It was also confirmed that India will host the upcoming round of consultations as part of the continuing diplomatic dialogue.
Relations between the two countries had deteriorated after Azerbaijan voiced opposition to India’s military actions against Pakistan following a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025. At the time, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry “condemned military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians.”
Baku also called on all sides to “exercise restraint and to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.”
Despite earlier tensions, recent developments suggest improving ties. Azerbaijan has assisted in evacuating more than 200 Indian nationals affected by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, as noted in reports.
Additionally, energy cooperation has resumed, with Azerbaijan restarting crude oil shipments to India in September after a nearly 10-month suspension caused by pricing disagreements. Oil exports represent the vast majority of Azerbaijan’s trade with India.
India’s ONGC Videsh also maintains investments in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, including participation in energy fields and pipeline infrastructure.
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