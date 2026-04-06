Ultimate Medical Academy Earns 2026 Platinum Bell Seal For Workplace Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marking Three Consecutive Years of National Recognition for Employee Well Being

Tampa, Fla., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit healthcare educational institution committed to empowering the next generation of allied health professionals, has once again been recognized by Mental Health America (MHA) with the 2026 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. This year's honor marks UMA's third consecutive Platinum designation, placing the organization among a select group of employers nationwide who demonstrate sustained excellence in mental health policies, practices and culture.

The Bell Seal was developed by Mental Health America in 2019 and evaluates organizations across four key areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs. Achieving Platinum status for three years underscores UMA's long-term commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive and mentally healthy environment for its more than 3,000 team members.

UMA's Director of Organizational Wellness and Wellbeing, Dr. Jenna Sage, emphasized the significance of this milestone, saying,“Earning the Platinum Bell Seal for the third year in a row reflects UMA's unwavering belief that mental well-being is foundational to how we work, how we support one another and how we serve our learners. This recognition affirms that our commitment is not episodic-it is embedded in our culture, our programs and our daily actions.”

UMA's mental health and wellness ecosystem includes:



24/7 text-based coaching and virtual clinical therapy through UMA's partnership with Headspace

A robust self-care and wellness content library

UMA's annual Care Collective Conference, which brings employees together to learn, connect and champion mental wellness

The Zen Den, UMA's employee resource group dedicated to monthly conversations and community-building around mental health Certified Mental Health First Aid training delivered through the National Council on Mental Wellbeing

Misty Brown, UMA's Chief People Officer, noted how this achievement aligns with UMA's mission-driven approach to workplace excellence.“This third consecutive Platinum Bell Seal reinforces what our team members already know-UMA is a place where people feel valued, supported and empowered. It complements our Top Workplace recognition and reflects the collective effort to build an environment where every team member can thrive.”

To learn more about the programs and initiatives that helped UMA earn the Platinum Bell Seal for the third consecutive year, visit: Engagement | Ultimate Medical Academy

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 20,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting

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2026 Platinum Bell Seal Award

CONTACT: Krista Numbers Ultimate Medical Academy...