Shareholders Who Lost Money In Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the“Company”) (NYSE: COTY) common stock between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors have until May 22, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:



Coty's Consumer Beauty segment was underperforming;

margins were compressed by increased marketing investments;

there was slowing growth in the Prestige fragrance marker; and as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all

relevant times.



On February 5, 2026, Coty released its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing results below market expectations, including that net revenue decreased 6% on a like-for-like basis, reported gross margins decreased two hundred basis points, and adjusted operating income declined 19%. The Company also withdrew its 2026 guidance for EBITDA and lowered its near-term outlook, stating“Coty anticipates Q3 gross margins to decline 200 to 300 basis points” and“approximately breakeven EPS.”

In the Company's earnings call, recently appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, Markus Strobel, noted“we have not been delivering at the level we should” and the Company would need to invest in“disciplined execution, operational effectiveness and sufficient multiyear marketing support.” The Company's Chief Financial Officer, FO, Laurent Mercier also noted“the main headwind is from Consumer Beauty.”

On this news, Coty's stock price fell $0.49, or 15.56%, to close at $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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