Global Surrogacy Market Size Projected To Reach USD 202.81 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrogacy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Surrogacy Market size is valued at USD 24.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 202.81 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.38% during 2025–2035. Factors that are driving the global market expansion include the rise in infertility rates, growing social acceptance of surrogacy treatments, and delayed parenthood among couples or individuals in healthcare applications.









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The U.S. Surrogacy Market is projected to grow from USD 8.66 Billion in 2025 to USD 65.40 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.43%. Some of the main factors promoting the expansion include rising rates of infertility, sophisticated fertility treatments, favorable laws in some areas, increasing acceptance of family configurations, and a large number of fertility clinics and organizations.

Rising Infertility Rates and Delayed Parenthood Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rising rates of infertility and delayed conception are two of the main causes of the surrogacy market's expansion. People are looking for assisted reproductive technology because they are experiencing a variety of reproductive problems as a result of lifestyle changes. In order to help people conceive effectively, surrogacy services are being provided in addition to other assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF. People with various types of families are becoming increasingly aware of and accepting of surrogacy.

Surrogacy Segmentation Analysis:

By Surrogacy Type

Gestational surrogacy held the largest market share of 78.64% in 2025 and are also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.12% during 2026–2035 owing to higher clinical success rates and lesser legal issues as compared to traditional methods.

By Compensation Type

Commercial surrogacy dominated with a 68.37% market share in 2025 due to providing structured financial agreements, professional services, and accessibility throughout established markets. Altruistic surrogacy is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.46% through 2026–2035 due to increased awareness, legal acceptance, and social responsibility trends.

By Service Type

Fertility Clinics captured the largest share of 54.91% in 2025 due to their pivotal role in assisted reproductive procedures such as IVF, embryo transfer, and surveillance of medications. Agencies are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.87% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for coordinated services including surrogate matching, legal assistance and process management.

By End User

Heterosexual Couples accounted for the highest market share of 61.28% in 2025 owing to the high incidence of infertility and medical conditions that necessitate assisted reproduction. Same-Sex Couples are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.33% through 2026–2035 due to rising trends of social acceptance, legal recognition and access to reproductive services.

Surrogacy Regional Insights:

Due to advanced fertility infrastructure, high IVF success rates, and well-established surrogacy service providers, the North American surrogacy market is dominant, with a 42.73% share in 2025.

The Asia-Pacific surrogacy industry is expected to increase at a rate of 25.75% between 2026 and 2035, making it a quickly developing market. Rising rates of infertility, an increase in medical travel, and an increase in fertility clinics in nations, such as China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia have all contributed to the expansion of this market.

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Major Surrogacy Companies Analysis Listed in the Report:



Uamedtours

Hatch Fertility

Circle Surrogacy

ConceiveAbilities

Creative Family Connections

Golden Surrogacy

IARC Surrogacy

All Families Surrogacy

New Life Ukraine

BioTexCom

VittoriaVita

Successful Parents Agency

New Hope Surrogacy

World Center of Baby

ACRC Global

GlobalStork

Northwest Surrogacy Center

American Surrogacy

Growing Generations Extraordinary Conceptions

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Uamedtours expanded its surrogacy and fertility tourism network by strengthening partnerships with international clinics and agencies, enhancing affordability, cross-border accessibility, and comprehensive support services for intended parents seeking structured reproductive solutions.

In February 2026, Hatch Fertility enhanced its surrogacy and fertility offerings through integrated IVF programs, personalized patient care, and employer-supported family-building initiatives, reinforcing its position with advanced reproductive technologies and strong clinical success rates across its network.

Surrogacy Market Segmentation

By Surrogacy Type



Traditional Gestational

By Compensation Type



Altruistic Commercial

By Service Type



Agencies

Fertility Clinics Legal Services

By End User



Heterosexual Couples

Same-Sex Couples Single Parents

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand sustainability initiatives, renewable energy adoption, and regulatory compliance related to energy-efficient data center construction.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify infrastructure scalability, hyperscale and edge data center utilization, and efficiency in handling increasing data workloads.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you analyze risks associated with construction materials, equipment supply, and delays in modular and prefabricated data center deployment.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover trends in adoption of AI, IoT, digital twin modeling, modular construction, and advanced cooling technologies in data center projects.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on project execution capabilities, partnerships, regional presence, and innovation in construction technologies. INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT TRENDS – helps you evaluate capital expenditure patterns, funding sources, regional expansion, and growth in multi-tenant and edge data center construction.

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Surrogacy Market Report Scope