ANNA Autism Care Appoints Ariana Boutain, Phd, BCBA-D As Chief Clinical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mission-Driven ABA Provider Strengthens Clinical Leadership as It Scales Nationally

BOSTON, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNA (Allied Network for Neurodevelopmental Advancement), a mission-driven provider of Naturalistic Developmental Behavioral Intervention (NDBI) for young autistic children and their families, today announced the appointment of Ariana Boutain, PhD, BCBA-D, as Chief Clinical Officer.

In this role, Dr. Boutain will serve as the clinical architect of ANNA's care model, overseeing clinical quality, training, and fidelity across the organization's growing network of centers - including ANNA's expanding diagnostic evaluation services. She will lead the development of ANNA's clinical programs and ensure that every child and family receives the highest standard of evidence-based, neurodiversity-affirming care.

"Finding a clinician who both deeply understands NDBI and can lead an organization is genuinely rare. Ariana is that person. Her expertise and her values are perfectly aligned with what we are building at ANNA, and I could not be more excited to have her leading our clinical team." - Aimun Malik, CEO, ANNA Autism Care

Dr. Boutain is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst at the doctoral level with extensive experience in early intervention, ABA program design, and clinical supervision. She has dedicated her career to advancing naturalistic, play-based approaches that honor the strengths and individuality of autistic children.

"ANNA is building something genuinely different in autism care," said Dr. Boutain. "The commitment to NDBI, to families, and to getting early intervention right is evident in everything the organization does. I am proud to help lead the clinical team and to contribute to a model of care that puts children and families first."

ANNA currently operates five centers across Massachusetts, serving children ages one through six. The organization is expanding its national footprint, bringing its NDBI model to new markets, and is growing its diagnostic evaluation services to improve access for families on the path to diagnosis.

About ANNA Autism Care

ANNA Autism Care is a family-centered, mission-driven provider of ABA therapy and diagnostic evaluation services for young autistic children and their families. ANNA's Naturalistic Developmental Behavioral Intervention model is grounded in the science of child development and delivered through play-based, family-centered care. ANNA is actively expanding its network to bring high-quality early autism intervention to more families nationwide. Learn more at annaautismcare.

CONTACT: Media Contact: ANNA Autism Care,...