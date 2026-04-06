Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Shatters Production Record, Delivering Over 1.3 Metric Tons Of Spider Silk Cocoons In A Single Month, A 5X Increase Over Previous High

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record-breaking output validates aggressive scale-up strategy as Company accelerates toward 10 metric tons per month

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has produced more than 1.3 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons in a single month. This is a new world record and shatters the Company's previous production record by a factor of five. Today marks a pivotal step forward in the transition of spider silk from laboratory innovation to an industrial-scale material platform.









When Kraig Labs unveiled its 2026 production plan in February, the Company committed to an aggressive timeline to scale spider silk output to multi-ton commercial volumes. Today's announcement confirms that Kraig Labs is delivering on that commitment.

" This="" is="" a="" defining="" moment="" for="" our="" Company="" and="" for="" the="" future="" of="" advanced="" materials.="" We="" told="" the="" market="" we="" were="" going="" to="" scale="" fast,="" and="" that="" is="" exactly="" what="" we="" are="" doing,"="" said="" Kim="" Thompson,="" Founder="" and="" CEO="" of="" Kraig="" Labs.="" "Crossing="" the="" one="" metric="" ton="" mark="" in="" a="" single="" month="" is="" a="" massive="" commercialization="" milestone.="" This="" is="" real="" production="" at="" scale.="" Recombinant="" spider="" silk="" commercialization="" isn't="" coming,="" it's="" />

With the one metric ton threshold now cleared, Kraig Labs is driving toward its next major target: 10 metric tons of spider silk cocoon production per month. The Company expects to reach that level within the coming months, unlocking significant commercial opportunities across technical textiles, performance apparel, and other applications.

At that scale, Kraig Labs believes spider silk will move from a breakthrough biomaterial to a widely available, high-performance industrial fiber. A material that has no equal; lightweight, exceptionally strong, and sustainably produced.

"Our trajectory is accelerating," Thompson concluded. "We are building something the world has never seen before, and we're doing it faster than most thought possible."

The Company leadership in bioengineering was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic , highlighting the growing importance and predominance of its work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: