Versamet Royalties Acquires Cornerstone Canadian Gold Stream On Eskay Creek
|
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Silver
(g/t)
|Contained Gold (Moz)
|Contained Silver (Moz)
|Proven Reserves
|28.0
|3.0
|80.9
|2.7
|72.7
|Probable Reserves
|11.9
|1.8
|40.1
|0.7
|15.3
|Total Proven & Probable Reserves
|39.8
|2.6
|68.7
|3.3
|88.0
|Measured Resources
|27.8
|3.3
|87.9
|3.0
|78.6
|Indicated Resources
|22.3
|1.6
|32.0
|1.1
|22.9
|Total Measured & Indicated Resources
|50.1
|2.6
|63.0
|4.1
|101.4
|Inferred Resources
|0.65
|1.5
|32.4
|0.03
|0.7
Transaction Financing
Versamet will fund the $340 million cash consideration through an amended and restated credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility"), which includes an increase of the existing revolving facility from $200 million to $250 million, maturing in March 2029, and a new term facility in the amount of $150 million, maturing in March 2028, for a combined total of $400 million, from the Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada. The Amended Credit Facility provides for a $100 million accordion on the revolving facility once the term facility has been repaid in full.
The term facility is repayable in quarterly instalments commencing on June 30, 2026, with a final bullet repayment of $40 million at maturity on March 31, 2028. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Company will have $235 million drawn on the revolving credit facility and $150 million drawn on the term loan.
Pricing on the Amended Credit Facility is based on a sliding scale, with margins ranging from 2.25% to 3.75% over adjusted SOFR, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Other material terms of the Amended Credit Facility are substantially consistent with the terms of the Company's existing credit facility.
Versamet Post-Closing
Post-closing of the Transaction, Versamet will have a total of 7 paying royalties and streams with another 3 royalties and streams expected to begin production by the end of 2027. The Company continues to expect 2026 attributable GEOs of 20,000 - 23,000 with approximately 85% of revenues derived from gold and silver. At current metal prices, the Company's portfolio is expected to generate substantial cash flows enabling the Company to rapidly de-leverage while continuing to pursue additional accretive acquisition opportunities.
About Versamet Royalties Corporation
Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".
For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.
General inquiries:
Craig Rollins, General Counsel
Email: ...
Telephone: 778-945-3948
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Diego Airo, P.Eng, Executive Vice President, Project Evaluation for Versamet and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia. Mr. Airo is a Qualified Person as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the completion of the Transaction and the expected timing of closing of the Transaction; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition to the Company; the expected contribution of the Gold Stream to the Company's attributable GEO production; Eskay Creek's expected construction progress and the timing of first production; the Company's expectations with respect to future attributable GEOs and cash flows; the expected commencement of deliveries under the Gold Stream; expectations regarding the Company's capital structure following completion of the Transaction; and the Company's future growth and acquisition strategy; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts (in general and in connection with respective asset updates), as well as our expectations with respect to such matters. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 available for review on the Company's profile at , as well as the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2026, available for review on the Company's profile at . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Non-IFRS Measures
We have included, in this document, certain performance measures, including GEOs which is a non-IFRS measure. The presentation of such non-IFRS measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS measure do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this news release relating to Eskay Creek is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of this property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Versamet. Specifically, as a royalty/stream holder, Versamet has limited, if any, access to the property subject to the royalties/streams. Although Versamet does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the owner or operator may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Versamet's interests.
"Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.
EndnotesSources: Skeena news releases dated November 14, 2023, titled "Skeena Completes Positive Definitive Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek: After-Tax NPV (5%) of C$2.0 Billion, 43% IRR and 1.2 Year Payback" and March 31, 2026, titled "Skeena Gold & Silver Confirms Eskay Creek Reaches 49% Completion & Provides Project Update; Initial Production Remains on Schedule for Q2 2027". Skeena Gold & Silver corporate presentation dated April 2026, titled "Developing the Next Tier 1 Gold & Silver Mine". Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Feasibility Study" with effective date November 14, 2023, prepared by Sedgman Canada Limited. Gold equivalent calculated using $1,800/oz gold price and $23/oz silver price. All available on Skeena Gold & Silver's website at skeenagoldsilver. Sources: Skeena Gold & Silver news release dated February 3, 2026, titled "Skeena Gold & Silver Completes Permitting Process for Eskay Creek" and news release dated March 31, 2026, titled "Skeena Gold & Silver Confirms Eskay Creek Reaches 49% Completion & Provides Project Update; Initial Production Remains on Schedule for Q2 2027", available on Skeena Gold & Silver's website at skeenagoldsilver.
Source: Skeena Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025.Notes for Reserves:
Mineral Resources are reported at the point of delivery to the process plant, using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards, with an effective date of November 14, 2023. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane, MMSA QP, a GRE employee.Mineral Resources are constrained within an open pit shell that uses the following assumptions: gold price of $1,700/oz, Mineral Reserves are stated within the final design pit based on a $1,800/oz gold price and $23.00/oz silver price. Gold and silver recoveries were 83% and 91%, respectively during the LOM scheduling. An NSR cut-off of C$24.45/t was used to estimate Mineral Reserves based on preliminary processing costs of $18.22/t ore processed and G&A costs of C$6.23/t ore processed. Final operating costs within the pit design were C$2.96/t mined, with associated process costs of C$19.16/t ore processed, G&A costs of C$5.69/t ore processed and water treatment costs of C$2.50/t ore processed. Pit slope inter-ramp angles ranged from 26 -51°.
Mineral Reserves are reported at a net smelter return cut-off of C$24.45/t, using the equation gold equivalent ("AuEq") AuEq = ((Au (g/t) * 1,800 * 0.83) + (Ag (g/t)* 23 * 0.91))/(1,800 * 0.83), and inputs of processing costs of C$18.22/t ore process ed and G&A costs of C$6.23/t ore processed.Numbers have been rounded and may not sum.
Notes for Resources:Mineral Resources are reported in-situ, using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards, with an effective date of June 20, 2023. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane, MMSA QP, a GRE employee.
Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of those Mineral Resources converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.Mineral Resources are constrained within a conceptual open pit shell that uses the following assumptions: gold price of $1,700/oz, silver price of $23/oz; metallurgical recoveries of 84% for gold and 88% for silver; reference mining cost of $3.00/t mined; mining dilution of 5%; mining recovery of 95%; processing cost of $15.50/t processed; general and administrative costs of $6.00/t processed; transportation and refining costs of $18.50/oz Au and $7/oz Ag; and overall pit slope angles of 45°.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.7 g/t AuEq, using the equation AuEq = ((Au (g/t) * 1,700 * 0.84)+ (Ag (g/t)* 23 * 0.88))/(1,700 * 0.84).Numbers have been rounded and may not sum.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Versamet Royalties Corporation
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