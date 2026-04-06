Živković: UNDP Supports Removal Of Over 1 Million Tons Of Debris In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Ivana Živković, UNDP Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

“Debris management has become one of the defining recovery challenges in Ukraine, and UNDP is now leading one of its largest global operations in this sphere. Since 2022, we have supported the clearance of more than one million tonnes of debris across multiple oblasts, allowing communities to regain access to public spaces and enabling reconstruction at thousands of damaged sites,” she stated.

Živković emphasized that UNDP has introduced Ukraine's first protocol for the safe handling of hazardous materials and supported the adoption of new state sanitary standards. With UNDP support, the country's first asbestos testing laboratory is currently being prepared for launch.

Also, she noted, the international organization is expanding recycling capacity through local centers and promoting the conversion of construction waste into reusable secondary materials, which reduces both environmental impact and reconstruction costs.

Protecting water supply systems: UNDP describes its work in Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 1, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), agreed on a Roadmap for Cooperation for 202 regarding the systematic restoration of territories and the strengthening of local self-government capacity.