Cygnet.One Strengthens Global E-Invoicing Capabilities With Expanded Accreditations And Enhanced Support For Malaysia's LHDN & MDEC Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LAMPUR, Malaysia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions, has recently expanded its global e-Invoicing capabilities with new accreditations, enhanced platform features, and deeper alignment with Malaysia's LHDN and MDEC framework.

As countries across APAC, Europe, and the Middle East accelerate structured e-Invoicing mandates, enterprises are under increasing pressure to manage fragmented compliance requirements and evolving validation rules. Addressing these challenges, continues to invest in a unified platform that enables enterprises to manage multi-country compliance through a single architecture.

As part of its latest developments, has strengthened its accreditation footprint across key regions. The platform is now aligned with major tax authorities and digital ecosystems including LHDN and MDEC (Malaysia), IMDA (Singapore), BOSA (Belgium), GSTN (India – IRP), ZATCA (KSA), MOF (UAE), and ZRA (Zambia), among others. It also operates as an Open PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP), supporting both PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks globally.

For Malaysia specifically, the platform has been enhanced to support end-to-end e-Invoice lifecycle management in line with MyInvois requirements, including real-time validation, ERP integration, automated transmission, and compliant archiving across B2B, B2C, and B2G transactions.

Phased rollout of Malaysia e-Invoicing further underscores the urgency for enterprise readiness. The mandate is being implemented in stages:

1 August 2024: Taxpayers with annual turnover above RM100 million

1 January 2025: Taxpayers with turnover between RM25 million and RM100 million

1 July 2025: Taxpayers with turnover between RM5 million and RM25 million

1 January 2026: Taxpayers with turnover up to RM5 million, including non-business entities

1 July 2026: Full mandatory compliance for all taxpayers, including those below RM1 million turnover

As the mandate expands, enterprises are increasingly prioritizing scalable solutions that can adapt to evolving compliance requirements without operational disruption.

Recent platform upgrades include improved API performance for high-volume processing, configurable validation engines, and enhanced analytics dashboards for real-time visibility into Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable operations. Through CygNova, its AI-driven finance intelligence layer, enterprises can access natural-language insights to monitor transaction health and make faster decisions.

Across ongoing Malaysia implementations, the platform is currently processing between 5,000 to 10,000 transactions daily, demonstrating scalability and readiness for mandate expansion phases.

Built on an API-first architecture, supports multiple integration approaches including ERP connectivity, file-based uploads, and pre-configured connectors. Flexible deployment options ensure alignment with enterprise data residency and scalability requirements.

With over 200 million e-Invoices processed and more than 5 billion transactions handled globally, the platform continues to evolve to meet the growing demand for real-time, compliant tax systems.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and MD, said,

“E-Invoicing is rapidly becoming the foundation of real-time tax systems worldwide. What we are seeing now is a shift toward continuous compliance, where validation and audit-readiness are embedded directly into transactions. Our focus is on enabling enterprises to adapt to this change with agility and ensure compliance is operationally streamlined and future-ready.”

Name: Niraj Hutheesing -

Number: +91-9824032919

Email: ...

Designation: Founder and MD

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at