Labour Ministry Reports Drop In Workplace Injuries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by its Occupational Safety and Health Department, has intensified awareness and inspection campaigns to enhance workplace conditions and raise occupational safety standards, contributing to a measurable decline in workplace and accommodation-related injuries.

The Ministry reported strong outcomes from its 2025 efforts, with 30,628 inspection visits conducted, including 20,935 worksite inspections. These were complemented by 757 field awareness campaigns combining site visits and workshops, as well as 9,693 on-site awareness programmes delivered at workers' accommodation.

Sharing the details of its efforts on the X, the MoL said that the initiatives focused on strengthening compliance, educating workers and employers, and embedding a culture of safety across sectors.

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The announcement coincides with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, marked annually on April 28 to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases worldwide.

The global campaign aims to highlight the scale of work-related risks and emphasizes that building a strong safety culture is key to reducing injuries, illnesses, and fatalities. The Ministry underscored that ensuring a safe and stress-free working environment is essential for enhancing productivity, as well as fostering creativity and innovation.

It stressed that protecting both the physical and mental well-being of workers remains a central priority, supported by practical policies and ongoing field engagement. These efforts align with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in promoting a sustainable labour market and improving quality of life.

Globally, the observance was launched by the International Labour Organization in 2003, building on its long-standing commitment to occupational safety through social dialogue between governments, employers, and workers.

The day forms part of the ILO's global strategy on occupational safety and health, which highlights advocacy and awareness as key pillars in advancing safer workplaces and elevating the political importance of the issue.

International frameworks emphasize shared responsibility in preventing workplace incidents. Governments are tasked with establishing laws, policies, and inspection systems to enforce safety standards.

Employers are responsible for providing safe and healthy working environments, while workers are expected to follow safety procedures, protect themselves and others, and actively participate in preventive measures.

April 28 also coincides with the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers, observed by trade unions worldwide since 1996, underscoring the human cost of unsafe working conditions and the need for continued vigilance. The Ministry continues to reinforce Qatar's commitment to safer workplaces.