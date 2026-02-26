403
New Phase of Iran-US Nuclear Talks Underway in Geneva
(MENAFN) Oman has confirmed that a fresh round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began Thursday in Geneva.
The talks coincided with a meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the Omani Foreign Ministry’s post on the social media platform X, Busaidi highlighted the importance of the IAEA’s “professional and technical” role and stressed the need to uphold “transparency, credibility, and proper governance of the relevant procedures.”
Iran’s delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi is headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Omani ministry reported that Busaidi met with Witkoff and Kushner in the morning to discuss Iran’s proposals, as well as the US team’s responses and inquiries regarding technical and regulatory aspects of Iran’s nuclear program and the guarantees needed to reach an agreement.
According to the ministry, Busaidi said the negotiations are proceeding “diligently and in a constructive spirit, with negotiators showing unprecedented openness to new and creative solutions, while creating supportive conditions to reach a fair agreement with sustainable guarantees.”
